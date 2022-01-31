Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MTH opened at $100.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

