Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MTH opened at $100.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $100.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.