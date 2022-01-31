Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $24.54. Merus shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a market cap of $927.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,562,000. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 236,364 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

