Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

