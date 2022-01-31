Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $302.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $841.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,682,337. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

