Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) vs. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Head to Head Contrast

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meta Platforms and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 35.88% 30.22% 24.32% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Platforms and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $85.97 billion 10.14 $29.15 billion $14.01 22.36 Momentive Global $375.61 million 6.86 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -25.19

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 0 5 31 2 2.92 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Meta Platforms currently has a consensus target price of $401.97, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 223.02%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc., (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms. The company operates through two segments. The Family of Apps (FOA) segment which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, and the Reality Labs (RL) segment, which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

