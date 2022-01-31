Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $11,526.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001347 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,671,029 coins and its circulating supply is 79,670,931 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

