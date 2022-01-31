Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Volume Tops $744,073.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00008293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.15 million and $744,073.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002244 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.