Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.50

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.50 and last traded at C$67.91, with a volume of 101772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. NBF lifted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The firm has a market cap of C$16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.65.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

