MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.18. 3,295,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

