MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of MicroStrategy worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $338.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

