Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSVB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.