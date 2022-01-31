Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 6%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03). 2,830,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,603,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £6.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

In other news, insider Mark Stephenson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,888.95).

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

