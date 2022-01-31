Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$28.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

