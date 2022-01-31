Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$28.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
