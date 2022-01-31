Mina Price Hits $2.36 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006208 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $858.92 million and $27.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 364,627,570 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

