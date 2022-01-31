MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.84. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 8,910 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MINISO Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

