Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00030570 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

