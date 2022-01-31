Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Down 5.4%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.99).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.38. The stock has a market cap of £6.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

