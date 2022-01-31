Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $34.41

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $34.41 or 0.00089188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $369,793.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.