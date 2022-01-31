Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $433.34 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $966,786.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $433.34 or 0.01123776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,749 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

