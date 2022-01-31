Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $38.55 or 0.00100189 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $459,283.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Twitter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 201,383 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

