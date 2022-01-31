Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

