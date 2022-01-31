Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MITEY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,685. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.