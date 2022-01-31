Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITEY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,685. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

