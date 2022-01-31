MOBOX Market Capitalization Reaches $215.61 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $215.61 million and $60.16 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

