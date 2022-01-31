Modern Investment Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $44.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

