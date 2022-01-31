Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00113446 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars.

