Mondelez International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.