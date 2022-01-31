Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

