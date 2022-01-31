Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. Mondi has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

