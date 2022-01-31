Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,988 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $152.49 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

