Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,223 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

