Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,685,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

