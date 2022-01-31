Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $271.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

