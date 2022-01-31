Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

