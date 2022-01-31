Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 52,401 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,479,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

