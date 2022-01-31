Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 994 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.