Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.05 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.