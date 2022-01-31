Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.70 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.18 and a 200-day moving average of $454.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

