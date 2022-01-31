Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23,663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,381,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,890.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,379.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

