Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

