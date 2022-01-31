Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,506 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $55,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.