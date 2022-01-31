Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.78 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

