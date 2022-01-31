Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 122,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.