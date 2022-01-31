Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

