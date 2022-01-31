Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,897 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,411.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $213.62 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

