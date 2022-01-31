Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,124 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 462.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $7,886,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 218,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,343,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $144.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

