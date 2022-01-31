Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,222 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.40 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

