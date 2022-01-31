Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,298 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

IWD opened at $162.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.66 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

