Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $644,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 822,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.