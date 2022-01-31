Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,951 shares of company stock worth $417,885,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,679.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,838.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,826.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,850.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

