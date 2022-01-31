Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,680.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2,810.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,844.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

